This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney
$10.00
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 09/05/20
39 Likes 2 Comments
19See Deal
About this Deal
|
Get your kid ready for school with JCPenney! Right now, all kids' cuts are just $10.00 in their clean, socially-distant salons.
Note: valid for ages K-6th grade; while appointments last.
Plus, see great Back to School 2020 Savings here!
🏷 Deal TagsKids school Back To School JCPenney toddler haircut Hair Care health & beauty
What's the matter?