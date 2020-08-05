Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$10 Kids' Cuts Now in Session!
$10.00
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 09/05/20
Get your kid ready for school with JCPenney! Right now, all kids' cuts are just $10.00 in their clean, socially-distant salons.

Note: valid for ages K-6th grade; while appointments last.

Plus, see great Back to School 2020 Savings here!

Kids school Back To School JCPenney toddler haircut Hair Care health & beauty
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal! recommended
