Costco has this 10-Pc Kirkland 5-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware for only $169.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

5-ply Construction



18/10 Stainless Steel Lids & Handles



Oven Safe up to 380°F



Includes:

10" skillet

12" skillet

2qt covered saucepan

3qt covered saucepan

4.5qt covered deep sauté pan

8qt covered stockpot

Received 4.2 stars out of 300+ reviews