Kohl’s is excited to offer customers 5 consecutive Cyber Deal Days starting tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 2.



Cyber Deal Days (11/28) - (12/02)

Customers can find incredible savings on top holiday gifts with new deals refreshed daily as well as take advantage of a 20% discount offer on all eligible items with the code YOUGET20

Top Cyber Week deals starting Nov. 28

$129.99 Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch. Offers and coupons do not apply. (Nov. 28 - Nov. 30 Deal Only)



25% off Melissa & Doug toys. Select styles. Offers and coupons do not apply.



$29.99 & under active shoes for kids. Select styles.



$229.99 plus extra 20% off with coupon* Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Smart Indoor Grill with Air Fryer.

Super Cyber Monday

Kohl’s will celebrate Cyber Monday with additional limited-time Super Cyber Monday deals. On top of great deals, customers will have the exciting opportunity to stack their 20% discount with a $10 off $50 purchase promotion — available exclusively online with the code JACKPOT (exclusions apply). Plus customers will also receive $15 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50⁺ spent.



