Walmart is offering Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing for only $26.99 with free shipping!



Note: Choose 'Beige 3' color to get this price.



Details:

Made of high quality 100% cotton rope with diamond-weave patterning in



Lightweight, and with a carry bag, you can carry it anywhere



Weight: 1453g / 51.25oz



Holds up to 300 lbs