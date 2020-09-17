Sonoma Goods 14-Oz. Scented Candles (Mult. Scents)
$6.99
$19.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/27/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering Sonoma Goods 14-Oz. Scented Candles (Mult. Scents) for only $6.99 when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code SEPTMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SAVENOW (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $11.04 with free shipping on orders over $75.
Other Notable Offers:
