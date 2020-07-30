Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

60-Pc. Airtight Food Storage Container + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$79.99 $129.99
Aug 06, 2020
0  Likes 3  Comments
7
See Deal

About this Deal

For a limited-time, Amazon is offering 60-Pc. Airtight Food Storage Container for $63.74 (Reg. $129.99) with free shipping!

Details:
Received 4.3 stars from 120+ reviews!
60 Piece - 30 containers with 30 lids
6 Containers - 0.33oz(0.01L)
8 Containers - 16.9oz(0.5L)
6 Containers - 30.4oz(0.9L)
6 Containers - 40.5oz(1.2L)
2 Containers - 67.6oz(2L)
2 Containers - 84.5oz(2.5L)
100% BPA-Free
Slim and airtight
Dishwasher safe

Flag this deal
Edit this deal
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
thiyagarajaka
thiyagarajaka (L1)
Jul 30, 2020
Duplicate I posted earlier https://www.dealsplus.com/apparel-accessories_deals/p_60-piece-airtight-food-storage-containers-only-74-at
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 30, 2020
This deal was posted at 16:14, whereas your deal was posted at 18:12. This is the original. Deal ID # for this deal is 8415174, whereas your deal ID # is 8415261.
Likes Reply
thiyagarajaka
thiyagarajaka (L1)
Jul 30, 2020
Ok thank you sir
Likes Reply
