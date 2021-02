Macy's has this Lock N Lock Specialty 1-Liter Measuring Cup for only $4.79 when you use code HOME at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

perfect for baking, mixing refreshing beverages, and storing milks, juices, and more



Unique, patented 4-hinge locking system is durability tested for long-lasting performance up to 3 million uses



Enhanced locking system is airtight to keep foods fresh longer and leakproof



BPA-FREE



Microwave safe for convenient reheating and dishwasher safe



Plastic



Received 4+ stars out of 30+ reviews