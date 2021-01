Lowe's just released their Weekly Ad for 1/14 with offers valid until 1/27.



Notable Offers from the Ad:

27-Gallon Commander Storage Tote for $9.98 (Reg. $19.99)



(Reg. $19.99) 5-Tier Steel Shelving Unit for $89.00 (Reg. $109.00)



(Reg. $109.00) $50 Off Allen + Roth Closet Kits



Moving Supplies from 98¢



See More