Lumenflon ECO 11" Aluminum Wok, Made in Italy for just $14.99, originally $49.99.



Features:

Approx. dimensions: 18.307"L x 11.417"W x 3.15"H



Durable fully-recycled aluminum construction



Exterior features heat resistant paint



Interior has a 4-layer, PFOA-free nonstick coating for healthy cooking and easy cleaning



The handle is constructed of PEFC-certified wood flour, free from polluting dyes



Suitable for all cooktops, including induction. Not safe for oven use.



Manufacturer's 30-day limited warranty