Amazon is offering this Lysol Disinfectant Spray (12.5-Oz) for only $4.18 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Note: temporarily out of stock, however you can still order it now.



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria



Kills over 100 illness causing germs



Kills 99.9% of odor causing bacteria



Sanitizes all kinds of hard & Soft surfaces



Received 4+ stars from over 380 reviews