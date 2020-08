Walmart has Mainstays Over-the-Shower Caddy, Set of 2 for $3.96 ($1.98 each) with free 2-day shipping on $35+!



Features:

Simple and effective solution to limited in-the-shower storage for bath essentials



Includes a storage shelf and soap tray, as well as hooks and holders for razors, washcloths, poufs and more



Anti-slip collar and suction cups to ensure a secure fit



Fits over standard showerheads, with no tools required for installation