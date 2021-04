Macy's has this Martha Stewart Nonstick Aluminum 12" Fry Pan for only $15.99 with free store pickup! Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Approx. dimensions: 21-1/4"L x 12"W x 3"H



Durable enamel exterior cleans easily while bringing color to your kitchen



Heavy gauge aluminum construction provides strength and even heat distribution



Triple-layered, nonstick interior for long-lasting food release



Heat-resistant, riveted cast handle provides a secure and comfortable grip



PFOA-free



Compatible with gas, electric and halogen cooktops; Oven safe to 480ºF



Aluminum



Dishwasher safe