Sam's Club has this 10-Pc Member's Mark Melamine Mixing Bowls (2 Colors) for only $14.98! Shipping is free for Plus members.



Product Details:

Set includes five BPA-free bowls with lids for indoor or outdoor use



Non-slip bases for added stability



Bowls nest for convenient storage



Dishwasher safe, durable and break-resistant



Not for use in microwave



Received 4+ stars out of 100+ reviews