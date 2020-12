Sams Club is offering Member's Mark 9' Color-Changing Virginia Pine Christmas Tree for only $99.91, regularly $299.98. Shipping is free with plus member.



Product Details :

Indoor 800 8-function color-changing SteadyBright LED lights



2,328 Simple Shape™ tips with memory wire spring branches into shape



Quick Set® technology lets you light tree with single plug



Includes remote control, folding metal stand and tree storage bag​