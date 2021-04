shopDisney is offering the Minnie Mouse Red Sequin Lunch Box for $12, originally priced at $16.99. Shipping is free on orders $75+ with promo code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.



Lunch Box Details

Minnie Mouse applique on front



All-over red sequins



Main compartment with double zipper closure



Fabric zipper pulls



Interior mesh pocket with self-stick fabric closure



Food-grade insulated interior



Interior ID label



Top carry handle



Removable, adjustable shoulder strap



8 1/4"H x 8 1/4"W x 5 1/8"D