Sonoma Goods for Life Bathroom Rugs (Mult Styles)
$6.29+
Jul 24, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
Kohl's is offering their Sonoma Goods for Life Bathroom Rugs (Mult Styles) from only $6.29 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get these items for $7.64 with code SHOP15 and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.

Other Notable Offers:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Jul 24, 2020
Good deal
