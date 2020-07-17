Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
Home Depot Coupons

Home Depot

National Plant 2 Gal. Washintonia Palm Tree (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$29.98
Jul 17, 2020
Expires : 07/17/20
About this Deal

Home Depot has this National Plant 2 Gal. Washintonia Palm Tree for just $29.98 with free shipping!

See more Home Depot Special Buys of the Day here!

Product Details:
  • Includes 1 Washintonia Palm in a 2 Gal. grower pot
  • Best grown in USDA hardiness zones 8-11
  • Mature size is 40 ft. to 100 ft. tall and 20 ft. to 30 ft. W
  • Fast-growing and extremely hardy, the Washingtonia Palm can provide you with big tropical landscape appeal in a hurry
  • Performs best in full sun

