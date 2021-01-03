Score a Nest Thermostat for free?! That's right, PG&E is offering customers a free Nest Thermostat via rebate when you opt to self-install the device.



Note: you will be charged $100 at checkout, however if you opt for self-installation, then your rebate will be mailed to you 2-3 weeks after your thermostat is activated and online.



Nest Thermostat Details:

Programmable smart thermostat that learns your schedule



Home/Away Assist automatically adjusts itself to an Eco Temperature



Remote control lets family members change the temperature from anywhere



Smart thermostat with HVAC monitoring

Other Available Thermostat Rebates: (must opt to self-install)

Nest Learning Thermostat for $99.00 AR (Reg $249.00)

(Reg $249.00)

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $19.00 AR (Reg. $169.00)