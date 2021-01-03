Free Nest Thermostat (AR)
(Free after rebate)
Score a Nest Thermostat for free?! That's right, PG&E is offering customers a free Nest Thermostat via rebate when you opt to self-install the device.
Note: you will be charged $100 at checkout, however if you opt for self-installation, then your rebate will be mailed to you 2-3 weeks after your thermostat is activated and online.
Nest Thermostat Details:
Other Available Thermostat Rebates: (must opt to self-install)
