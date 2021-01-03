Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Score a Nest Thermostat for free?! That's right, PG&E is offering customers a free Nest Thermostat via rebate when you opt to self-install the device.

Note: you will be charged $100 at checkout, however if you opt for self-installation, then your rebate will be mailed to you 2-3 weeks after your thermostat is activated and online.

Nest Thermostat Details:
  • Programmable smart thermostat that learns your schedule
  • Home/Away Assist automatically adjusts itself to an Eco Temperature
  • Remote control lets family members change the temperature from anywhere
  • Smart thermostat with HVAC monitoring

Other Available Thermostat Rebates: (must opt to self-install)

freebies electronics Home Improvement thermostat NEST Nest Thermostat Tech Accessories Free AR
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
7m ago
Is Rebate Nationwide Or Selected Area? 👍
Likes Reply
