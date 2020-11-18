Target has just released an expanded version of their 2020 Black Friday Ad!



The new 48-page ad (was only 36-pages before) still offers great Black Friday Now deals available from 11/22 to 11/28, including a few deals that are available only from Thursday to Saturday of next week. This is Target's final Black Friday ad of the 2020 holiday season. Make sure to browse it before the sale begins to map out the deals you wish to score!



See more 2020 Black Friday ads here.



See more 2020 Black Friday news here.