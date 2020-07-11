Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Old Navy

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Plans Leaked
7h ago
Expires : 11/30/20
Old Navy's in-store and online sales offer customers the best deals of the year, with extended days and hours for safe and convenient shopping options this holiday season. Shipping is free on orders over $50.

In-Store Promotions:
  • During the Pre-Big Friday Sale, from Thursday, Nov. 19-22, customers will receive 40% off everything in-stores.
  • Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27, the now five-day Big Friday Sale will offer customers 50% off everything in-store (exclusions apply) including styles from $5.
  • Old Navy store locations will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, however customers are still able to shop online using Old Navy’s Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Curbside Pickup capabilities, with orders ready for pick-up as early as 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
  • Old Navy’s in-store Black Friday deals continue over Cyber Weekend, with 50% off all jeans and sweaters on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29.
  • Customers can take advantage of the famous $1 Cozy Sock Sale for more days than ever this year. From Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29, customers can stock-up on the beloved stocking stuffer at the doorbuster price of $1 per pair when shopping in-store.

men's clothing women's clothing gifts Top Black Friday Old Navy Pajamas Bottoms
