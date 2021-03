Walmart has this Ozark Trail Air Mattress Twin 8.75" for only $7.97 with free store pickup! Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.



Product Details:

Dimensions: 74in. x 39in. x 8.75in.



Interlocking quick release valve



Comfortable flocked sleeping surface



Sturdy coil beam construction



Great for indoor & outdoor use



Contents: One airbed , repair patch