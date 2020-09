Brookstone is offering PartyGrill Grill, Melt, Eat, Repeat for only $79.99, regularly $99.99. The shipping fee varies.



Product Details :

Warranty : Manufacturer's 2 Years



Serves 6-8 People



Reversible Non-Stick Aluminum Grill Plate



8 Non-Stick Coated Raclette Pans with Stay-Cool Handles



8 Heat-Resistant Spatulas



Adjustable Grill Temperature with Indicator Light, Ideal For a Wide Range of Recipes



Easy Cleanup: Non-Stick Surfaces & Dishwasher-Safe Parts



Smokeless & Designed for Indoor Use, Not Meant to Replicate Outdoor Grill



Input: 120V, 60Hz



Output: 1200W



Max Temperature: ~430°F