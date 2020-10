Peloton issued a recall on pedals for about 27,000 bikes on Thursday due to safety concerns, the same day the fitness company, which has seen sales soar because of the coronavirus pandemic, was sued for patent infringement.



KEY FACTS

Peloton said it received 120 reports of broken pedal and 16 reports of leg injuries, including five that required medical care.



Peloton is recalling pedals for bikes purchased between July 2013 and May 2016.



In a statement to Forbes, Peloton said it is participating in a voluntary recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and that, “there is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton Members.”