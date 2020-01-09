Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Pier 1 is Now Accepting Online Orders

News
Pier 1 is now accepting online orders!

After filing for bankruptcy and shutting down all of their stores, Pier 1's website is now under new ownership. You can expect to find the same great home goods in their new online only experience.

Though their online Going Out of Business sale is now over, some of their locations are still running the sale and are expected to fully close doors by the end of September. Find your nearest store here.

Unfortunately, gift cards are no longer accepted in-store or online, even under the new online ownership. The same applies to merchandise credit and coupons/discounts.

Are you excited for Pier 1's new online experience? Let us know down below.

Comments

