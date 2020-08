Lowe's is offering this Portfolio Eyerly Drum Pendant Light for only $49.98 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join], or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Chrome finish pendant from the Eyerly collection is contemporary



Decorative chrome circles outer shade is vivid



Two 60-watt A19 bulbs required (not included)



Installed as a downlight only



Dimensions: 17.3" W x 47.2" H



Weight: 5.5lbs