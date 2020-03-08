Amazon is offering Poundex Bobkona Leather Sofa & Loveseat Set (2 Piece) for only $350.00, regularly $659.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Sofa and loveseat with 4 accent pillows



Twist on leg



Tufted seat and back



Seat cushion filled with foam and inner spring for durability and comfort



Loose back and seat cushion