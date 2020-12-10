|
Amazon's popular Prime Day event has major competition this year. Other major retailers are getting in on the action, including stores like Best Buy and Target, offering some of their best deals. Check out the list below of Prime Day Competitors!
Note: Most of these events will take place between 10/13 and 10/14, unless otherwise noted.
Notable Prime Day Competitors:
Adidas (more coupons): Extra 33% Off Sitewide Creators Club Week w/ code CREATE from now until 10/14
American Eagle (more coupons): 25-50% Off Big Fall Sale until 10/12
Bed Bath & Beyond (more coupons): Prime Day + Get $50 In MyFunds Rewards On $200+
Best Buy (more coupons): Early Black Friday Sale
buybuyBaby (more coupons): Up To 25% Off Fall Into Savings Event happening now
Costco (more coupons): Up to $1000 Off Online-Only Hot Buys from now until 10/16
Kohl's (more coupons): Home Sale + Extra 30% Off for cardholders w/ code SHINE30 from now until 10/18
JCPenney (more coupons): Up to 60% Off Cyber Days Sale + Extra 30% Off w/ code FANCY from now until 10/14
Macy's (more coupons): Extra 25% off w/ code FALL or $10 off $25+ w/ code FALL25 until 10/12
Newegg (more coupons): Up to 65% off Gametober from now until 10/31
Sally Beauty (more coupons): Up To 50% Off Prime Day Deals from now until 10/14
Sears (more coupons): Sears Days Online-Only Doorbuster Deals from 10/11 to 10/14
Target (more coupons): Deal Days on 10/13 & 10/14
Walmart (more coupons): Up to 50% Off The 'Big Save' Event from now to 10/15
Wayfair (more coupons): Up to 70% Off Limited-Time Clearance until 10/12