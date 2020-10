Right now, Woot is offering a Week of Prime Day Deals with free shipping!



Note: must be a Prime member to access sale.



Notable Prime Day Deals:

Sunday 10/11: Prime-Exclusive Store launches, with new deals added every day

Sunday, 10/11: Deal-O-Meter #1: Vote to unlock a lower price



Monday, 10/12: 'We’re having a Garage Sale!'



Tuesday, 10/13: 'It’s a Woot-Off' Sale from 7am CT to 10pm CT



Wednesday, 10/14: Deal-O-Meter #2: Vote to unlock a lower price



Wednesday, 10/14: WTF Pricing on three products for as little as $1



Thursday, 10/15: Join @ThunderThighs in the forums for secret coupons and deals



Friday, 10/16: Deal-O-Meter #3: Vote to unlock a lower price



See More