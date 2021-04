Costco has this 10-Pc Pyrex Ultimate Glass Food Storage Set for only $39.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

See-through glass lids with silicone rims for a tight fit



Lid is air-tight and leak-resistant



Dishwasher, freezer, microwave and pre-heated oven safe



Containers stack easily to save space



Includes:

(1) 7-cup covered round storage dish

(1) 4-cup covered round storage dish

(1) 2-cup covered round storage dish

(1) 6-cup covered rectangle storage dish

(1) 3-cup covered rectangle storage dish

Received 4.6 stars out of 270+ reviews