Costco is offering their Pyrex 8-Piece Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowls for only $11.99 plus $4.99 for shipping.



Features:

(1) 3 Cup Glass Bowl with Lid



(1) 5.5 Cup Glass Bowl with Lid



(1) 9.5 Cup Glass Bowl with Lid



(1) 4.5 Quart Glass Bowl with Lid