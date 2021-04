Macy's has this 10-Pc Pyrex Simply Store Meal Prep Container Set for only $24.74 when you use code VIP (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Set includes: (5) 3-cup Rectangular Containers with Lids



Durable high-quality tempered glass for even heating



Easily nest and stack with other Pyrex storage



Secure lids for taking food on-the-go



Containers resist stains and do not absorb food odors or flavors



Containers are dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe



BPA-free plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe



Glass/plastic



Dishwasher safe



Received 4+ stars out of 25+ reviews