Michaels is offering this Photo & Crafter Keeper (2 Colors) for only $12.59 with free shipping on orders over $59.



Available Colors:

Rainbow



Clear

Details:

Includes assorted color cases



15" x 12" x 5" (38.1cm x 30.48cm x 12.7cm) overall size



7" x 5" x 1.2" (17.78cm x 12.7cm x 3.05cm) each case



Each 5" x 7" case holds up to 4" x 6" (10.16cm x 15.24cm) photos



Includes a large storage box and 16 small cases



Received 4+ stars from over 530 reviews