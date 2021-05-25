Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Michaels

'Red, White & Blue' Memorial Day Sale + More
Sale
15h ago
Expires : 05/31/21
Michaels made it easy to put your flag-waving spirit on display with classic décor and accessories that will make your summer celebrations memorable. Shop the 'Red, White & Blue' Memorial Day Sale, with $9.99 same day delivery or free in-store & curbside pickup.

Notable Categories:

More Ways to Save:
  • Earn $5 in Rewards purchase $25+ until 6/5
  • 50% Off Summer Floral & décor
  • 20% Off Regular Price Purchase w/code 20MADEBYYOU

    💬 2  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    11h ago
    👍
    Likes Reply
    BurnsE
    BurnsE (L4)
    10h ago
    thanks
    Likes Reply
