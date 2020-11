For a limited time, Amazon is offering Ring Smart Lighting on sale for $19.99, originally $49.99. Shipping is free on $25+



Features:

Received 4.6 stars from 4,238 ratings



Pair with Ring Smart Lights to get notifications when motion is detected, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices



Installs indoors and receives power through the included Micro-USB power supply and cable



Connects Ring Smart Lighting with Ring doorbells and cameras to create a fully connected home security system