Best Buy has this Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) for only $79.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

With 1080p HD video and Two-Way Talk, see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Alexa-enabled device



Customize your motion zone settings to focus on areas you need to protect



Runs on a built-in, rechargeable battery



Receive real-time mobile notifications when someone is at your door



Monitor what matters most with infrared technology—even when it’s dark



Save and share video and photos with an optional Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately)



Works with Alexa so you can hear audio announcements when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors



Received 4.6 stars out of 1,525+ reviews