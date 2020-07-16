Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

Sams Club

64-Pc Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Storage Set
$15.98 $19.98
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
Jul 16, 2020
10
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering 64-Pc Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Storage Set for only $15.98 with free shipping for Plus members.

Details:
  • Sizes range from a half-cup to one gallon
  • Includes a 30-quart clear container for storing all 64 pieces
  • Microwave-safe, freezer-safe and top-rack dishwasher-safe
  • Improved lid clicks in place, ensuring contents are secure

kitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Sams Club Storage & Organization Rubbermaid kitchen storage Storage Set
