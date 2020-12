Amazon is offering Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Food Containers for only $41.94, regularly $59.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep pantry organized



Great for pet food; easy to clean and scoop food from, and tight lids keep out moisture and humidity



Lids snap tight to help keep food fresh



Containers stack for compact storage



Thick, durable container walls for everyday use



Freezer-safe, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free