Lowe's is offering this Scotts Starter Plus Weed Preventer 21.52-lb 5000-sq ft 21-22-4 Lawn Starter only for $7.99. Shipping is free when you purchase over $45



Details:

Great for sod and grass plugs

2-in-1 formula feeds new grass and prevents weeds

Prevents crabgrass and dandelions for up to 6 weeks

Weeds sprout white and die quickly, won't harm new grass

Grows new Grass quicker and thicker versus unfed lawn