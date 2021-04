Lowe's is offering a 16.9-lb All Purpose Lawn Fertilizer for free when you buy a 20-lb Scotts Turf Builder Weed & Feed (auto added to your cart)! Shipping is free for myLowe's members [free to join], or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Kills, prevents and feeds



Kills dandelion and clover



Prevents crabgrass for 4 months



Received 4+ stars from over 1,490 reviews