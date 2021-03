Target is offering Serta 18-Inch Raised Queen Air Mattress for only $69.99 with free in-store pick-up.



Details:

Double High Queen sized portable sleep solution for indoor use

Durable and long-lasting product with a two-year warranty

Includes a repair patch and storage bag

Advanced laminated material with SOFT and DURABLE outer face fabric provides increased puncture resistance with improved comfort

Convenient, powerful built-in AC pump