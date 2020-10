Kohl's is offering Serta Down Illusion Medium Bed Pillow for only $15.99 with free shipping on orders over $75. Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Details:

Down Illusion fiberfill delivers the comfort & softness of a natural product without the risk of allergies



Stain-resistant design with stain release



300-thread count cotton cover with a striped dobby pattern



Great for all sleep positions



Medium support



Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews