Macy's is offering this Martha Stewart 3-Pc Valentine's Day Container Set for only $19.54 when you use code CLEAR (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.



Details:

Set includes: large container, medium container, & small container



Approx. capacities: 2.25 liters, 1.65 liters and 1.2 liters



Melamine; lids: polypropylene



Dishwasher safe