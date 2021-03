Target has this 9-Pc Room Essentials Gallery Wall Frames for only $24 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Plus, be sure to use your RedCard to score an additional 5% savings every time you shop!



Product Details:

Complete set includes 9 gallery frames



Simple design brings clean, modern style



Matte black finish blends with any decor



Glass window helps protect image from dust and damage



Sawtooth fittings allow for easy wall display



Mat opening measures 4.5x4.5" to fit a 5x5" photo



Received 4+ stars out of 40+ reviews