Only a few days left to get this Shark UV540 Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (Scratch and Dent) at Woot! for only $59.99! Shipping is free with Prime.



Product Details:

Factory reconditioned



Detachable canister for portable cleaning power



Lift-Away technology



Swivel steering for excellent control



Completely sealed system with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens



Brushroll Shutoff button to switch between carpet and bare floor cleaning



Moderate level of wear & tear but tested and in full-working condition



Includes:

(1) Dust Brush

(1) Crevice Tool

(1) Pet Power Brush

(1) Accessory Cliip

(1) Extension Wand