Costco is offering Simmons Kids Sophia 3-piece Nursery Furniture Set (Gray) for only $1399.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Convertible Crib Transforms into a Toddler Bed, Daybed, and Full Size Bed



All conversion rails are included



Solid wood frame construction



Fully-Assembled Dresser and Chest



Tested for lead and other toxic elements to meet or exceed government and ASTM safety standards and insure a non-toxic finish