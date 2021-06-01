Right now, Target has this Small Stackable Storage Wire Bin for only $6.00 when you 'save' the 40% Off Target Circle offer on the product page! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup.



Not a Target Circle member? Join for free here.



Product Details:

Features: Rectangle (shape)



Dimensions (Overall): 7.38 Inches (H) x 8 Inches (W) x 9 Inches (D)



Material: Metal



Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean

Shop more 40% Off Pillowfort Storage here.