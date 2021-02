Costco is offering this Set of 2 Smart Design Cabinet Storage Shelf for only $15.99 in 2 colors! Shipping adds a fee of $3.99 to your order.



Details:

Expandable & Detachable



Maximizes storage space



Plastic feet protects against scratches



Heavy duty gauge



Ideal for kitchen cabinets, pantries, craft closets, bathroom cabinets



Sturdy wire frame



Rust resistant powder coated wire



Dimensions: 16” to 32.5” W x 10” L x 5.75” H



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews