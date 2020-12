Woot has this Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower for just $59.99! Shipping is free with Amazon Prime.



Product Details:

Ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways



2-blade cold-and-abrasion-resistant plastic auger cuts 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep with each pass



180° adjustable directional chute throws snow up to 20 ft



Compact wheels for easy maneuverability



Starts at the push of a button. No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain



Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews