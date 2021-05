Amazon is offering this Soft Scrub Multi-Purpose Cleanser w/ Oxi (36-Oz) for only $2.84 when you 'clip' the 76ยข off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Infused with millions of Oxi scrubbers



Gives you a deep clean by penetrating the stain



Removes wine, coffee, juice, and tea stains



This product is Orthodox union certified Kosher



Received 4+ stars from over 11,120 reviews