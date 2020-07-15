ALDI is offering this SOHL 3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart for only $29.99 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

Great for organizing in a small space



Handles make it easy to move



Includes 3 shelves and rolling or locking casters



Cashew or Gray



13.75" x 17.75" x 30.75"

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.