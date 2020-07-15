Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
ALDI Coupons

ALDI

SOHL 3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart (In-Store)
$29.99
Jul 15, 2020
Expires : 07/21/20
28  Likes 8  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

ALDI is offering this SOHL 3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart for only $29.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Great for organizing in a small space
  • Handles make it easy to move
  • Includes 3 shelves and rolling or locking casters
  • Cashew or Gray
  • 13.75" x 17.75" x 30.75"

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

🏷 Deal Tags

home aldi furniture Storage & Organization Home Furniture home organization home storage rolling cart
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ALDI See All arrow
ALDI
ALDI
10" Fiddle Leaf Fig (In-Store)
$7.99
ALDI
ALDI
Easy Home Home Security Assortment (In-Store)
$7.99
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
ALDI
ALDI
Tide Simply Large Deteregent (In-Store)
$8.94
ALDI
ALDI
New ALDI Covid-19 Policies (Effective 10/19)
NEWS
ALDI
ALDI
Southern Grove Fall Almonds
$5.49
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Rotating Lock Containers - 10/21
$4.99
ALDI
ALDI
Sea Queen Langostino Tails
$10.99
ALDI
ALDI
Sam Yang Ramen 5 Pack
$3.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
3-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$18.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 75% Off Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace Magellan Collection Corner Desk + 10% Back in Rewards
$137.99 $239.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Manor Park Farmhouse TV Stand + F/S
$149.99 $250.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Hilltop Pebble Tan Sofa
$269.10 $399.99
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Wilson 3-Piece Manual Reclining Set (Ships Free)
$1399.99 $2699.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Big Lots
Big Lots
Clearance Event Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Sun Zero Kenwood Chevron Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel, 40" X 63", Navy Blue
$12.99 $39.99
Walmart
Walmart
57 TV Stand for Flat TV 40-55 Inch TV in Home W/LED Lights Shelves Drawers High Gloss Wood Black White
$176.99 $476.10
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Wood TV Media Storage Stand for TVs Up to 65 Media Console Cabinet w/ LED Light and Open Glass Shelves Home Decor
$152.99 $388.59
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
57 TV Stand with Multi-colour RGB LED Light Gray & Black TV Cabinet with Open Glass Shelves for TVs Up to 65
$149.99 $380.97
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow